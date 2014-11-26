MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia's central bank will move towards cutting rates after it stabilises inflationary expectations, First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Wednesday.

Annual inflation has risen to more than 8 percent because of a weaker rouble and an import ban on some Western food imports, put in place in retaliation to Western sanctions over Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.

"We will slow inflation, stabilise inflationary expectations and then cut interest rates," she told a conference. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)