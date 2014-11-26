(Adds quote and context)
MOSCOW Nov 26 The Russian central bank may
start to soften its monetary policy in the second half of next
year as inflation is expected to start falling in the second
quarter, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday.
Her comments indicate that the bank is in no rush to lower
rates, following its unexpectedly big 150 basis point raise of
its key lending rate in October, even though tight monetary
policy is constraining an economy that the bank expects will see
minimal growth next year.
"In future, depending on whether a stable trend is formed
for lower inflation and inflationary expectations, we will be
ready to soften monetary policy. By our estimates this will
become possible in the second half of 2015," she told the upper
house of parliament.
Analysts polled by Reuters last month, before the latest
rate hike, had expected the bank to begin softening policy in
the second quarter of next year.
The bank has raised its key rate by a cumulative 400 basis
points this year to 9.5 percent, in response to a rise in
inflation, which is around 9 percent and expected to rise
further into next year.
Nabiullina's first deputy, Ksenia Yudayeva, told a
conference earlier on Wednesday that the central bank was seeing
a rise in inflationary expectations and must stabilise the
situation before it cuts interest rates.
