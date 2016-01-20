MOSCOW Jan 20 Russia's central bank forecasts inflation will slow to 9.7-10.0 percent in January, according to a document published on its website on Wednesday.

Inflation was running at 12.9 percent in December but is expected to decline due to a high base effect from early last year.

The central bank document also said restrictions on certain Turkish food imports that took effect from Jan. 1 had not had a significant impact on prices. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)