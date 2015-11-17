MOSCOW Nov 17 The Russian central bank expects inflation will end the year within the bank's forecast range of 12-13 percent, the bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have an inflation forecast of 12-13 percent. We are monitoring the situation and the situation, in principle, is developing the way that inflation will be in our forecast range," she said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)