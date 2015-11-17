BRIEF-Warteck Invest FY EBIT up at CHF 26.6 mln
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)
MOSCOW Nov 17 The Russian central bank expects inflation will end the year within the bank's forecast range of 12-13 percent, the bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva told reporters on Tuesday.
"We have an inflation forecast of 12-13 percent. We are monitoring the situation and the situation, in principle, is developing the way that inflation will be in our forecast range," she said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)
March 23 Australian shares rose on Thursday, snapping three straight days of losses, buoyed by the materials sector and gains from miner BHP Billiton.