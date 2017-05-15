UPDATE 2-IMF says Japan needs to stick with fiscal, monetary stimulus
* BOJ should phase out bond-buying pledge - IMF (Adds quotes, context on structural reforms)
MOSCOW May 15 Inflation has almost fallen to the Russian central bank's target of 4 percent, but this is mainly due to temporary factors such as a stronger rouble and good harvest, the head of the bank's monetary policy department said on Monday, Interfax reported.
Speaking at a banking conference, Igor Dmitriev said that inflationary expectations remained high, which could fan inflation in the future, Interfax reported.
Lower inflation opens the door for more rate cuts by the central bank, but the central bank has been cautious over the past year. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* BOJ should phase out bond-buying pledge - IMF (Adds quotes, context on structural reforms)
SINGAPORE, June 19 Asian stocks rose on Monday, shaking off Wall Street's subdued performance on Friday, and sterling was steady after a van rammed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, killing at least one person, as markets braced for the start of Brexit talks.
* Dollar steadies after easing from 2-wk high on soft U.S. data