MOSCOW, July 6 An inflation reading of 4.4
percent in June was a "negative surprise", the head of the
Russian central bank's monetary policy department, Igor
Dmitriev, said on Thursday.
Dmitriev said the central bank had expected inflation to
rise in June from 4.1 percent in May, but not as quickly as it
had.
He added that it was too early to say what the chances were
of a pause in the central bank's rate-cutting cycle at its July
policy meeting.
