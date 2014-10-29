MOSCOW Oct 29 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it had conducted 104.88 billion roubles ($2.5 billion) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 27.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a two-day delay. The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis. (1 US dollar = 42.5600 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)