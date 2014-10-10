MOSCOW Oct 10 Russia's central bank said on Friday it had conducted 60.01 billion roubles' ($1.5 billion) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 8.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a two-day lag.

The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)