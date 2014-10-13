MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia's central bank said on Monday that it had conducted 34.64 billion roubles ($858 million) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 9.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a two-day lag.

The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning)