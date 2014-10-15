MOSCOW Oct 15 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it had conducted 109.62 billion roubles ($2.7 billion) worth of forex interventions in dollars on Oct. 10 and 13 and in euros on Oct. 13.

The central bank normally releases its interventions data with a two-day lag. On Tuesday, the bank said it had conducted 1.72 billion roubles ($42.52 million) worth of forex interventions in euros to defend the rouble on Oct. 10.

Because of a holiday in the United States, dollar expenditures for Oct. 10 were released later than usual.

The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)