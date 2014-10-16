MOSCOW Oct 16 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it had conducted 92.83 billion roubles ($2.3 billion) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 14.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a time lag. The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)