UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Oct 16 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it had conducted 92.83 billion roubles ($2.3 billion) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 14.
The central bank releases its interventions data with a time lag. The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts