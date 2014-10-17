MOSCOW Oct 17 Russia's central bank said on Friday it had conducted 72.43 billion roubles ($1.8 billion) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 15.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a time lag. The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis. (1 US dollar = 40.8850 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)