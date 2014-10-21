MOSCOW Oct 21 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday it had conducted 8.63 billion roubles ($210 million) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct 17.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a time lag. The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis.

(1 US dollar = 41.0200 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning)