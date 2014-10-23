MOSCOW Oct 23 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it had conducted 0.54 billion roubles ($13.05 million) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 21.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a time lag. The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis. (1 US dollar = 41.3950 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Katya Golubkova)