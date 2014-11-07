MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia's central bank said on Friday it had conducted 15.53 billion roubles ($326 million) worth of forex market interventions on Nov. 5.

On Wednesday, the bank said it was changing its interventions mechanism for the rouble exchange rate and would limit the size of its interventions to $350 million a day. (1 US dollar = 47.6350 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)