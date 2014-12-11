MOSCOW Dec 11 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it had conducted $348 million worth of forex market interventions on Dec. 9.

This follows $400 million in interventions on Dec. 8 and around $4.5 billion in interventions last week to support the rouble, despite the central bank floating the currency in November.

The Russian currency has been sliding on falling oil prices, an economic slowdown and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis that have restricted Russian firms' access to international capital. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)