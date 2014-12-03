MOSCOW Dec 3 The Russian central bank said on Wednesday it had conducted 36.87 billion roubles ($700 million) worth of forex market interventions on December 1, its first interventions since November 10 when it floated the rouble.

After the central bank published the data on interventions, the rouble fell slightly after opening broadly flat earlier in the morning. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)