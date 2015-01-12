MOSCOW Jan 12 The Russian central bank's net currency interventions in 2014 amounted to $76.13 billion and 5.41 billion euros, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing central bank data.

Interventions in the month of December amounted to $11.9 billion. The bank intervened heavily last year as the rouble slumped because of international tensions over the Ukraine crisis and plummeting prices for oil, Russia's main export. (Reporting by Jason Bush, Editing by Timothy Heritage)