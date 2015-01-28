UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Jan 28 The Russian central bank said on Wednesday it had sold $50 million of foreign currency on the forex market on Jan. 26, on behalf of the Finance Ministry. The bank said it did not carry out any interventions on its own account.
The central bank publishes its data on forex interventions with a time lag of two working days. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Jason Bush)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February