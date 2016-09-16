MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told reporters on Friday it was important that lending not exceed the country's economic potential.

Speaking after the central bank cut its key rate by 50 basis points to 10 percent, Nabiullina said it was too early to say if falling inflation expectations were part of a trend. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)