MOSCOW Nov 18 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday it would continue to limit rouble liquidity through its repurchase agreements and foreign currency swaps.

"We do not propose to introduce legal restrictions on speculators, as we believe that does not make sense," the central bank said in e-mailed comments.

"But we will continue to limit the provision of rouble liquidity through repo instruments and foreign currency swaps." (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)