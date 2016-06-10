(Adds detail, quote)
By Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, June 10 The Russian banking sector will
transition to a surplus next year, the Central Bank Governor
Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday, revising earlier estimates of
deficit ending already this year.
At the same time, the central bank is already mulling
measures to mop up rouble liquidity to keep impact on inflation
to the minimum and manage money market rates, Nabiullina told
journalists at a press conference.
"The transition to a liquidity surplus will happen next
year, that is a little bit later than we had expected," she
said.
The central bank considers raising minimum reserve
requirements on banks' rouble deposits, Nabiullina said. It also
considers reintroducing the Operations with the Bank of Russia
bonds (OBR), she added.
"In order to manage money market rates at a surplus we will
use regular operations to absorb excess liquidity, deposit
operations instead of providing banks with liquidity as we are
doing now," she said.
She added that OBR auctions, one of the main types of the
fixed income instruments on the Russian market, but not used
since 2010, could be reintroduced in a "trial mode" soon.
"We are ready in the near future, in the next two-three
months to conduct a test placement for a few tens of billions of
roubles to see what will be the demand," Nabiullina added.
(Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Katya Golubkova)