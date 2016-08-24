DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Feb. 21
MOSCOW Aug 24 The Russian central bank still sees a structural deficit of liquidity in the banking system until the end of the year, it said on Wednesday, adding that a switch to surplus liquidity could happen around the start of next year.
The bank said in a regular report on liquidity and the banking sector that there was a structural deficit of liquidity of 1 trillion roubles ($15.4 billion) at the end of July.
It also said that in July banks serving exporters sold the largest monthly amount of foreign currency on the domestic market in the past year. ($1 = 64.7653 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's industrial output rose 0.5 percent in December from the previous month, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday.