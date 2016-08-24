MOSCOW Aug 24 The Russian central bank still sees a structural deficit of liquidity in the banking system until the end of the year, it said on Wednesday, adding that a switch to surplus liquidity could happen around the start of next year.

The bank said in a regular report on liquidity and the banking sector that there was a structural deficit of liquidity of 1 trillion roubles ($15.4 billion) at the end of July.

It also said that in July banks serving exporters sold the largest monthly amount of foreign currency on the domestic market in the past year. ($1 = 64.7653 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)