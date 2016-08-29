MOSCOW Aug 29 The higher mandatory reserve requirements introduced for banks over the course of this year will make the switch to a liquidity surplus in the banking sector more smooth, the Russian central bank said on Monday.

The bank has raised reserve requirements for banks several times in 2016 and forecasts that the Russian banking sector could move from a structural liquidity deficit to a liquidity surplus early next year.

It said in a report published on Monday that the new level of reserve requirements set in June would lead to banks' demand for liquidity rising by 0.4-0.5 trillion roubles ($6.2-$7.7 billion) in August-September. ($1 = 65.0371 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyov)