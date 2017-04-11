MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's central bank may reach its inflation target of 4 percent much earlier than it originally expected, First Central Bank Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva told reporters on Tuesday.

"Inflation is at 4.2-4.3 percent now, the target (of 4 percent) is not far away and can be reached much earlier than the end of the year," she said.

Asked about the possibility of a further cut in the key rate at the central bank's meeting this month, Yudayeva said that inflation data was promising so far but that the central bank would evaluate all the information before the meeting. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Polina Devitt/Andrew Osborn)