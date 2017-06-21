MOSCOW, June 21 Russia's central bank on
Wednesday raised its estimate for a structural liquidity surplus
in the banking sector to between 0.9 trillion roubles and 1.4
trillion roubles ($15.1 billion to $23.5 billion) for the end of
2017 from an earlier forecast of 0.5-1.0 trillion rouble made in
May.
Purchases of OFZ treasury bonds by non-residents increased
27 percent in May compared to April, the bank also said in a
monthly report on the banking sector and financial markets.
($1 = 59.5600 roubles)
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova;
editing by Dmitry Solovyov)