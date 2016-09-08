MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russia is preparing to issue yuan-denominated OFZ government bonds on the Moscow Exchange by the end of the year, the central bank's First Deputy Governor Sergei Shvetsov said.

Russia had said it is hoping to issue around $1 billion of the yuan-denominated OFZ bonds. Western debt and capital markets were largely closed for Russian paper after Moscow annexed Crimea and was put under sanctions.

"The issue should happen this year," Shvetsov told Reuters in an interview, adding that the bonds would be available to continental Chinese investors through Chinese banks and to foreign investors, including in Hong Kong, through Euroclear.

He said that Russia has reached an agreement with the China Insurance Regulatory Commission that insurance companies, which have accumulated over $1 trillion in insurance funds, would be major investors in the issue.

Shvetsov added that after the sovereign issue, Russian banks and companies could soon raise funds in yuan, using the OFZ issue as a benchmark.

He said: "In China there is appetite for European risk. I hope Russia will also be worthily represented there." (Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)