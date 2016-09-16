UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday she did not rule out that, when the bank next cuts its main lending rate, it could be by an increment of 25 basis points. (Reporting by Alex Winning and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts