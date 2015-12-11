UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Dec 11 The Russian central bank's base scenario is that oil prices will stay around $50 a barrel for the next three years, bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told a news conference on Friday.
But she said the bank was considering a risk scenario in which oil would be below $40 a barrel, and that there were signs that the chances of this happening had increased.
It would nevertheless be possible to maintain a stable banking sector and foreign exchange market, Nabiullina told the briefing.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February