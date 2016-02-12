BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Feb 12 The Russian central bank's risk scenario envisages oil this year at a price of $25 per barrel, the bank's first deputy governor, Dmitry Tulin, said on Friday.
Tulin said the bank's base case scenario foresaw oil at $35 per barrel this year.
Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Christian Lowe
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017