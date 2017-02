MOSCOW, June 10 The Russian central bank assumes an average oil price of $38 per barrel in its base scenario for 2016, the bank's Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday, adding that the forecast was conservative.

According to the most recent data from the finance ministry, the Urals oil price averaged $36 per barrel in January-May.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jason Bush)