MOSCOW Dec 11 Russia's central bank has lowered its forecast for capital outflows this year to $58 billion, from $70 billion previously, bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told a news conference on Friday.

Nabiullina, speaking after the bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 11 percent, said grounds for economic recovery have not yet been created, external conditions were not easy, and the chances had risen that oil prices would stay below $50. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)