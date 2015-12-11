MOSCOW Dec 11 Russian inflation this year will be around 13 percent, the top end of the central bank's forecast range, bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told a news conference on Friday.

Nabiullina said inflation had been taking longer than expected to slow, and that inflation expectations remained elevated. She predicted though that inflation will slow to between 7.5 percent and 8 percent in the first quarter of next year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)