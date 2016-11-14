UPDATE 2-Japan Dec core consumer prices fall at slowest pace in nearly a year
* BOJ to scrutinise data at Jan 30-31 rate review (Adds analyst quote, details)
MOSCOW Nov 14 Russia's central bank should stick to moderately tight monetary policy as inflationary expectations among households remain high, the bank's governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.
Nabiullina said it was important to cut interest rates gradually. She said that inflation was on track to reach its target of 4 percent by the end of 2017 even though wages in the economy are rising faster than labour efficiency improves.
Nabiullina reiterated that the central bank was ready to intervene in the currency market if needed. She said that the chances of a drop in prices for oil, Russia's key export, to $25 per barrel was considered as low. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)
Jan 26 Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.