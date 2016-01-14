(Adds quote, context)

MOSCOW Jan 14 The trajectory of Russian monetary policy will be "somewhat tougher" than previously expected, Ksenia Yudayeva, first deputy central bank governor, said in an interview shown on Thursday.

"Inflationary risks have recently increased. That in general means the trajectory of monetary policy will be somewhat tougher than was expected before," Yudayeva told Bloomberg TV, TASS news agency reported.

Yudayeva said on Wednesday the central bank would take into account the balance of risks when deciding on its key rate.

Igor Dmitriev, head of the central bank's monetary policy department, said the bank could toughen monetary policy if its risk scenario materializes. He added that toughening monetary policy doesn't necessary mean hiking the key rate.

The central bank's risk scenario envisages an average oil price of around $35 a barrel for the next three years.

Sberbank CIB analysts said in a note on Thursday that Yudayeva's comments a day earlier meant the central bank was unlikely to cut rates when it next meets on Jan. 29.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)