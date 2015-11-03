ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Sinopec skids in stable secondary market
SINGAPORE, April 6 (IFR) - Asian credits were broadly unchanged in stable markets despite dampened sentiment from overnight losses on Wall Street.
MOSCOW Nov 3 Russia's central bank head, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Tuesday monetary policy had a limited influence on stimulating economic growth.
Nabiullina added that reducing inflation was the central bank's priority and that China's economic prospects were increasingly worrying. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
SINGAPORE, April 6 (IFR) - Asian credits were broadly unchanged in stable markets despite dampened sentiment from overnight losses on Wall Street.
April 6 Ebest Special Purpose Acquisition 2 Company :
* Israel-based Dapulse, a provider of web-based software to improve team management, communication and productivity, said on Thursday it raised $25 million, bringing its total funding to $34.1 million.