MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina will brief President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday on how things stand in Russia's banking system, the Kremlin said.

Monetary policy and the rouble rate are not among the topics of the meeting, to be held just days before Friday's central bank meeting on its key lending rate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

The central bank is expected to cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points when it meets on Friday, a Reuters poll predicted. (writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)