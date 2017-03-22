MOSCOW, March 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he would nominate central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina for a new term.

Since her appointment in 2013, Nabiullina has implemented stricter banking regulation and a serious crackdown on banks that are poorly managed and undercapitalised.

The announcement of her new term came at a meeting between Putin and Nabiullina, where she told him that the financial sector had managed to adapt to new economic conditions.

