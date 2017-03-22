Russia c.bank says aims to ensure inflation expectations keep falling
MOSCOW, June 16 The task of Russia's central bank is to make sure that inflation expectations keep falling in the economy, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
MOSCOW, March 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he would nominate central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina for a new term.
Since her appointment in 2013, Nabiullina has implemented stricter banking regulation and a serious crackdown on banks that are poorly managed and undercapitalised.
The announcement of her new term came at a meeting between Putin and Nabiullina, where she told him that the financial sector had managed to adapt to new economic conditions.
MOSCOW, June 16 The Russian central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, pledging more monetary policy easing this year amid a better economic outlook.