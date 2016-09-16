MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said it was very unlikely there would be another rate cut this year after the bank cut its key rate by 50 basis points on Friday.

Nabiullina told reporters the bank would only consider a rate cut if the economy began to seriously diverge from its own forecasts. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)