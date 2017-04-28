April 28 Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday he expected the central bank to make more interest rate cuts this year.

The central bank lowered its key rate to 9.25 percent from 9.75 percent on Friday.

"I expect the continuing softening of monetary and credit conditions in the next months through real interest rates and exchange rates," said Oreshkin. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Kevin O'Flynn; Editing by Andrew Osborn)