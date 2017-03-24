MOSCOW, March 24 Consumer demand in Russia is expected to rise in the second quarter of this year, Elvira Nabiullina, the central bank governor, said on Friday.

She also told the central bank's quarterly briefing that the country's gradual economic recovery does not create significant inflationary pressures. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)