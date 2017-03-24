MOSCOW, March 24 Russia's central bank does not rule out cutting its key rate at any of its rate meetings, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

The bank would cut rates gradually in the medium term and pauses between cuts were possible, Nabiullina told a news conference. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)