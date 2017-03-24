MOSCOW, March 24 The Russian central bank's decision to cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points was unanimous, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a briefing on Friday.

She said that the central bank's board, which opted to cut the rate to 9.75 percent earlier on Friday, has discussed different rate options before taking a final decision. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)