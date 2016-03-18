UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, March 18 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday Russia could raise debt on other markets if sanctions prevented it from issuing a planned Eurobond on Western debt markets.
"There are other markets and I hope we can use the options offered by other markets," Nabiullina told a news conference.
Moscow has invited 25 Western banks and three domestic banks to bid to organise up to $3 billion in Eurobonds this year. It would be the first time Russia has tapped foreign debt markets since 2013.
A European Union official said this week that banks considering taking part are free to do so, but should make sure that the investment is not a way to circumvent EU sanctions on lending money to Russian state-owned enterprises. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alex Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
