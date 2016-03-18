UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, March 18 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday it was too early to say there that was a firm positive trend in the Russian economy.
The economy has yet to fully adapt to low world oil prices, Nabiullina told a news conference. (Reporting by Alex Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jason Bush/Andrew Osborn)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February