UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise on talk of OPEC cut extension, inventories in focus
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Updates prices)
MOSCOW, March 14 The Russian central bank kept its key lending rates unchanged at a regular meeting on Friday, after unexpectedly raising them two weeks ago when assets tumbled on President Vladimir Putin's declaration he had the right to invade Ukraine.
The one-week repurchasing agreement rate was kept at 7 percent, after the central bank hiked it by 150 basis points on March 3 to stem capital flight from Russia.
"The Bank of Russia's priority is to contain the effect of (the rouble's) exchange rate dynamics on inflation and to maintain financial stability," the central bank said in a statement.
"Hence, the Bank of Russia does not intend to lower the key rate in the coming months."
* Project was touted as region's biggest oil storage terminal
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.