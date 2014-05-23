St Petersburg May 23 Russia's central bank will lower interest rates when it is sure of meeting its 4 percent target for medium-term inflation, the bank's governor Elvira Nabiullina said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

Nabiullina said that inflation risks are now "quite serious". Consumer price inflation rose by 7.3 percent year-on-year last month. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Jason Bush)