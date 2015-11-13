(Writes through, adds quotes)
MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's central bank sees scope
for further monetary easing and may cut its key interest rate at
one of its next three meetings, governor Elvira Nabiullina said
on Friday.
On Oct. 30, the central bank left its main lending rate
unchanged at 11 percent for the second time in a row,
prioritising inflation risks above concerns over Russia's
stagnant economy.
Advocates of rate cuts drew comfort from a line in its
statement which said that as inflation falls in line with
forecasts, the bank would continue lowering its benchmark rate.
Some analysts read that to mean that a rate cut was probable at
the next central bank meeting in December.
However, Nabiullina made clear on Friday that a rate cut
could be at one of its forthcoming meetings, not necessarily the
next one in December.
"I would like to stress that in the press release we were
talking about the upcoming meetings, which means the nearest
three meetings," she told reporters.
The central bank will meet on Dec. 11, Jan. 29 and March 18
to discuss its key interest rate.
Nabiullina also said repayments of Russian foreign debt
would almost halve next year compared to 2015. In the first
quarter, they were seen at $6 billion, including intra-group
payments of the 30 biggest companies, she told lawmakers.
She added that the central bank would be ready to sell
foreign currency on the market in case of a threat to financial
stability and would only buy foreign currency to replenish its
reserves when the market is stable in order to avoid volatility.
Nabiullina said the bank did not have a firm target for
increasing its reserves and its desired benchmark of $500
billion "could take five to seven years or more".
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by
Maria Kiselyova and Polina Devitt,; editing by Jason Bush and
Gareth Jones)