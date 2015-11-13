(Writes through, adds quotes)

MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's central bank sees scope for further monetary easing and may cut its key interest rate at one of its next three meetings, governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

On Oct. 30, the central bank left its main lending rate unchanged at 11 percent for the second time in a row, prioritising inflation risks above concerns over Russia's stagnant economy.

Advocates of rate cuts drew comfort from a line in its statement which said that as inflation falls in line with forecasts, the bank would continue lowering its benchmark rate. Some analysts read that to mean that a rate cut was probable at the next central bank meeting in December.

However, Nabiullina made clear on Friday that a rate cut could be at one of its forthcoming meetings, not necessarily the next one in December.

"I would like to stress that in the press release we were talking about the upcoming meetings, which means the nearest three meetings," she told reporters.

The central bank will meet on Dec. 11, Jan. 29 and March 18 to discuss its key interest rate.

Nabiullina also said repayments of Russian foreign debt would almost halve next year compared to 2015. In the first quarter, they were seen at $6 billion, including intra-group payments of the 30 biggest companies, she told lawmakers.

She added that the central bank would be ready to sell foreign currency on the market in case of a threat to financial stability and would only buy foreign currency to replenish its reserves when the market is stable in order to avoid volatility.

Nabiullina said the bank did not have a firm target for increasing its reserves and its desired benchmark of $500 billion "could take five to seven years or more". (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Maria Kiselyova and Polina Devitt,; editing by Jason Bush and Gareth Jones)