By Darya Korsunskaya and Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, April 20 Russia's central bank is likely to consider cutting its key interest rate by 25 or 50 basis points when policymakers meet next week, governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

Her comments were the clearest indication of the bank's thinking on rates since mid-2013.

Nabiullina told an annual meeting at the finance ministry that a faster than expected slowdown in inflation had opened the door for a rate cut at the bank's April 28 meeting.

"I even suppose that at the next board meeting, which will take place in a week from now, a 25 and 50 basis point rate cut will be discussed," she said.

Annual inflation has hit a post-Soviet-era low of 4.1 percent, data released on Monday showed, although it remains a touch higher than the bank's 4 percent target.

Nabiullina's suggestion that the central bank may be ready for a 50 basis point cut, which would bring the key rate to 9.25 percent, means the pace of monetary easing this year could be quicker than previously thought.

The central bank, which last cut its key rate to 9.75 percent from 10 percent in March, has previously said that borrowing costs should remain 2.5-3 percentage points above inflation to ensure monetary policy remains moderately tight.

"When carrying out monetary policy, we will stick to a weighed, accurate approach, taking into account risks and uncertainties, including dynamics of oil prices," Nabiullina told the gathering at the finance ministry.

The rouble lost a few kopecks to 56.35 versus the dollar from 56.30 seen shortly before Nabiullina's comments. Rising oil prices, however, propped up the rouble, sending the dollar to 56.2 as of 1237 GMT.

Her latest comments resemble the practices of the U.S. Federal Reserve, said Alexander Polyutov, an economist at Promsvyazbank.

"Our central bank has been (aiming) towards global standards for the past few years. The inflation-targeting policy is to give signals, provide guidelines ahead of the week of silence," Polyutov said.

Russian central bank officials are not allowed to make any comment or offer hints on monetary policy for a week ahead of any rate decision. The next "week of silence" starts at 1030 GMT on Friday.

Nabiullina also said on Thursday that daily purchases of dollars had had a limited impact on the rouble and that concerns about higher inflation had not materialised.

The central bank started buying dollars for the finance ministry's depleted coffers in February. Sources told Reuters the purchases went ahead only after the central bank won assurances it could distance itself from the operations, viewed as forex interventions by market players. (Additional reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)