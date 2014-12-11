MOSCOW Dec 11 Russia's central bank raised its main lending rate by 100 basis points to 10.5 percent on Thursday.

The increase met analysts' expectations.

The bank has been under pressure to tighten policy to support the rouble, which has fallen almost 40 percent against the dollar since June, and rein in inflation which reached 9.1 percent in November. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)